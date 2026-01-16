BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - Jan 16, 2026 - John 6:32-33 - Drawn by the Father: Bread from Heaven 10-2026
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus turns to Jesus’ teaching on the True Bread from heaven in John 6. Christ confronts murmuring hearts, corrects false expectations about provision, and declares that life comes only through what the Father gives and draws to Himself. The crowd looks backward to manna; Jesus points upward to God’s present work and forward to eternal life. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine why spiritual hunger cannot be satisfied by signs alone, how the Father draws people to the Son, and why Jesus Himself is the living Bread sent from heaven to give life to the world.

Lesson 10-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


