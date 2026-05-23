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🚨Pentagon is leaking its own stockpile crisis to kill another Iran strike - Alex Christoforou, with Mario Nawfal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨🔍 Pentagon is leaking its own stockpile crisis to kill another Iran strike — analyst (last night, posted)

Alex Christoforou tells Mario Nawfal the White House is stuck in a full strategic impasse — and the Defense Department is actively working against escalation by feeding depletion reports to the press.

🔶 Pentagon has burned through THAAD interceptors and key munitions stocks — leaks to Washington Post sourced directly from Defense Department insiders trying to block further strikes

🔶 Trump's strategy: wait 3–4 months for Iran's economy to collapse, per CIA assessment

🔶 Iran's counter-strategy: hold the Hormuz blockade until global economic pain forces Washington's hand — effects expected to hit Europe and the US by June

🔶 Netanyahu is pushing for immediate strikes; Trump is looking for a deal. The gap between them is now public

🔶 Regime change via airstrikes is off the table per Pentagon's own assessment — leaving only 2 options: a desperate special forces operation or more strikes that accomplish nothing

"The Pentagon is going to the media telling them: we've depleted our stockpiles. The message is clear — don't strike Iran again."

Adding: Trump missed Don Jr. private wedding ceremony and golf...

🚨⚔️ Trump cancels golf weekend — new Iran strikes under serious consideration?

Trump convened his national security team and is now leaning toward ordering strikes, per Axios sources with direct knowledge.

By Thursday night he had shifted from giving diplomacy another chance — where he stood just days ago with Netanyahu — to considering a "decisive" final military operation after which he could declare victory and end the war.

📌 In the room: JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. Marco Rubio and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine were absent.

💬 "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, DC, at the White House during this important period of time," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

❗️ The man who depleted THAAD interceptors, lost 20% of his Reaper fleet, and whose Navy chief told Congress escorts through Hormuz exceed US capacity — is now planning a "decisive" strike to declare victory.

More here about the wedding:

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/celebrity/articles/president-trumps-son-don-jr-202339222.html

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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