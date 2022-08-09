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Titanium Firing Pin for the Tikka T1x
AmbGun
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73 views • August 09, 2022

The 22LR bolt action, Tikka T1x is one of my favorite rifles. It is the rifle I imagine myself grabbing to head off into Z-Day. Reliable, accurate, and able to run well with quiet sub-sonic ammo. I like the original polymer stock paired with a vertical grip and a T3x rubber butt pad. I have paired my lightweight, hikeable setup with a light and low Weaver V3 1-3x optic. With this setup I’ve earned Project Appleseed AQT scores that exceed my Appleseed optimized Ruger 10/22.


While I haven’t suffered a broken firing pin, I’ve heard from many Tikka T1x owners who have and are unable to find a replacement. Beretta is the US importer of the Tikka line and neither they nor any US gun parts seller seems to have the Tikka T1x firing pin in stock. And even if you were to find it in stock, it costs over $70…(although it includes the firing pin spring, the hammer spring, and the hammer).


Chris Zajic, a Tikka T1x owner, has come up with ZP Machine to offer a titanium firing pin for the Tikka T1x.


Not only is the titanium firing pin more affordable, but it will likely prove to be far more durable than the stock one.



Links


AmbGun Tikka T1x Page featuring the CP Machine Titanium Firing Pin

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle/t1x


AmbGun Tikka T1x Playlist

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EifbjTkrRuoQhS1caVeDj


Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinics

https://www.appleseedinfo.org


Appleseed Prep vide series

https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep




Chapters

0:00 Favorite Rifle?

0:47 Broken Firing Pins

1:19 ZP Machine

2:02 Bolt Disassembly

4:39 Dry Lube

6:13 Re-assembly

10:09 Range Testing

Keywords
titaniumtikkat1xfiring pin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy