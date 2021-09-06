The Chase scene from the Red Shoes aka Bunhongsin (2005)

In Seoul, South Korea, at the genesis of the 21st Century, a lone teenage girl in a navy blue school uniform waits for her companion at a train station. But for some unknown reason, her friend is late, although they planned to meet there earlier. As the girl cools her heels, she spots a pair of red high heels sitting at the edge of the train platform.

Compelled by curiosity, the girl examines the shoes before inexplicably putting them on. In that instant, she has a bizarre feeling of euphoria, but it doesn't last. Abruptly her friend makes her appearance, and she isn't jolly. Immediately, this long-haired schoolgirl claims that she has been in the train station all along and that she spotted the shoes first. The girl then demands that her friend surrender those high heel pumps. When her friend refuses, the long-haired girl becomes instantly belligerent and attacks her friend, knocking her down and snatching the shoes off her feet. Before the girl even realizes what has just happened, her long-haired friend storms off carrying the red shoes with her.

Taking an escalator to the upper concourse, the long-haired girl feels satisfied with herself now that she is wearing the red shoes.

As the girl heads down the long, empty corridor, the clicking of those red high heels is the only sound heard, but not for long. Listening to some k-pop tunes on her iPod, the long-haired girl soon notices the loud clip-clop of high heels. However, those footsteps seem to be coming from behind her. The girl stops in her tracks, and those other footsteps immediately halt. Turning about, she looks back down the hallway only to find it empty. Thinking maybe she's just hearing the echoing of her own feet, the long-haired girl continues on her way.

Almost instantly, the girl started hearing those other footsteps again, except they were even louder as if they were coming from right behind her.

The girl halts in mid-stride, and those other footsteps do the same. The long-haired girl comes to the instant realization that she's not hallucinating; someone is obviously following her. Turning about again, she only sees the same empty concourse. Presuming that her friend is gaslighting her, the long-haired girl shouts to her, but she gets no response. Feeling apprehensive, the girl turns and starts heading on her way; and instantly, those other footsteps follow hers once again.

Abruptly the girl feels a gust of wind and a disembodied gasp as if someone was right behind her. Spinning 180°, it happens behind her back once again.

The long-haired girl is instantly frightened as she looks all about. Then she sees something ahead of her that looks like a figure, crouch low to the ground. With no warning, a strange black streak races across the floor and over to the long-haired girl.

The girl falls to the floor and discovers her feet transformed into bloody stumps. The long-haired girl lets out an awful scream as the red shoes soak up the blood, the way a cat will lick up a puddle of spilled milk.

Oh well, I guess Korean school girls shouldn't play with strange things they find in train stations, especially if an evil curse possesses them.