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Astronot Accidentally tells the truth
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368 views • May 10, 2020
****FULL VIDEO TOO LONG AND BORING TO SHARE****
****LINK TO FULL VIDEO IS BELOW****
I am surprised that I haven't seen much about this clip. The morning Trump interviewed Peggy Whitson in 2017 after she broke the record for longest time in space. The interview was going fine until Trump addressed the rookie astronaut that is with her and he hasn't quite got the fake space acting down yet. Here is the full interview so everyone can see I did not alter it -----> https://youtu.be/zFrH5nVsoH0
If you were a rookie astronaut and space was real and you were exited about being "up there" wouldn't you speak from the heart? In this case I do believe that's exactly what he did. He spoke from the heart and made a mistake and told the truth about what he was doing in that exact moment. In the original interview jump to 6:58 if you want to hear him tell the truth about "hanging from a wall". I was under the impression when you are in space that you float. You be the judge.
****LINK TO FULL VIDEO IS BELOW****
I am surprised that I haven't seen much about this clip. The morning Trump interviewed Peggy Whitson in 2017 after she broke the record for longest time in space. The interview was going fine until Trump addressed the rookie astronaut that is with her and he hasn't quite got the fake space acting down yet. Here is the full interview so everyone can see I did not alter it -----> https://youtu.be/zFrH5nVsoH0
If you were a rookie astronaut and space was real and you were exited about being "up there" wouldn't you speak from the heart? In this case I do believe that's exactly what he did. He spoke from the heart and made a mistake and told the truth about what he was doing in that exact moment. In the original interview jump to 6:58 if you want to hear him tell the truth about "hanging from a wall". I was under the impression when you are in space that you float. You be the judge.
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