BASES2022 Christmas Seminars - Alexander Quinn -Starseed Navigating The Light
TheBasesProject
Published 20 hours ago

Alexander Quinn, is a new young force in the Awarness demographic.  He delivers his first live presentation, in a heavily targeted conference, where all sorts of things were occuring.

Alexander is a direct perceiver, and a very big new force in the Awareness and positive aspects of the human experience, with the ETs and Ufo phenomena as part of this.

His first book :- Starseeds: What's it All About?: The Fast Track to Mastering Ascension, available at great bookstores near you

and Amazon

