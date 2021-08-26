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Salcedo: This will be easy, Trump was impeached over a phone call
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90 views • August 26, 2021
Biden has no operational control over the border, he's lost control of the pandemic, and he's delivered the greatest foreign policy defeat for our country in the modern era," Chris Salcedo calls for the impeachment of President Joe Biden. - via 'The Chris Salcedo Show' on Newsmax.
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