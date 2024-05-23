Create New Account
05/22/24 Date set for closing arguments in Trump criminal trial
Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is wrapping up with both sides resting their case and the court taking a break for Memorial Day. Closing arguments in the case are set to begin Tuesday. Attorney and CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman has a recap of the case so far.

Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update

Keywords
trumptrialmemorialday

