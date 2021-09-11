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Death is Swallowed in Victory
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11 views • September 11, 2021
We're in a season of awakening on the earth. Through times of testing and upheavals, Yah's children are being humbled and called to draw so close to the rock of our Salvation in prayer, and assembling together in unity. In these places we encounter the fresh Salvation we are crying out for, and can boldly declare the gospel. He is creating and New Heavens and Earth. Death is swallowed up in victory through our King!
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