Server Down

The IPFS Gateway that hosts cahlen.org went down yesterday for some unknown reason. Luckily, the decentralized videos seem to still be available... Web3 works!
I'll still need an unknown amount of time to get the actual webpage up and running again.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.