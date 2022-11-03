Create New Account
Former PM Imran Khan Pakistan failed assassination attempt Nov 3 2022 Part 1
Former PM Imran Khan Pakistan failed assassination attempt Nov 3 2022

The assassination attempt failed and the man in the Fila t-shirt is seen here trying to stop the shooter.

CCTV camera footage of the shooter who shot Imran Khan. The shooter was subsequently arrested by PTI members and handed over to Pakistani Police.

https://twitter.com/Samurai19801/status/1588192645116985345

shootingassassinationpakistanimran khanpti

