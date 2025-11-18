Dimo's Quest (1993 PC)

Dimo's Quest is an action puzzle game developed by German company Infernal Byte Systems and published by German company boeder Software. It was also released for Amiga and CD-i.



Dimo is a frog living in a fantasy kingdom inhabited by frogs. One day, he is bored, and a faery appears and suggest to ask the king to marry his daughter. Dimo does so, but he must solve a task before he can marry the princess: he must collect all the candy lying around in the kingdom.



Dimo's Quest is an action puzzle game similar to Rock'n'Roll or Chip's Challenge. The game is played form a top-down perspective. You need to collect all sweets in a level and then reach the exit, all within a time limit. While most enemies in the level only stun you upon a touch, many hazards will kill you. You can also get stuck and need to restart the level. You often have to find keys or switches in order to progress. There are several helpful items which are needed to solve levels. A safety buoy enables you to cross water, while a fire extinguisher make you cross lava (but not immune to fire) and spiked shoes make you walk normally on ice.

