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The Chinese Communist Party Propaganda Outlet Accuses the U.S. Creating the COVID-19 Pandemic
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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70 views • February 28, 2021
https://gtv.org/user/5e97174dc9e0f16aefbd97b3

#CCP​ Propaganda media outlet “Bingyuetang” released an episode with host Yi-Fan on Feb 3, 2021 via @youtube, insinuating the U.S. created SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) at Fort Detrick BSL-4 military lab.

The show laid out #CCP​ propaganda of how by revealing “the truth” of COVID-19 origin will

1. End status of the U.S. in the international community

2. End the U.S. dollar dominance

3. Eventually bankrupt the U.S. due to international compensation, breakup of allies of the U.S., and determine the U.S. has committed “crimes against humanity” by releasing COVID-19

The #CCP​ is actively engaging in this type of propaganda now, and currently this clip is trending on Chinese Tiktok and other social media platforms

中共大外宣 "兵鉴堂 "于2021年2月3日通过Youtube发布了一集主持人一凡的节目，影射美国在德特里克堡BSL-4军事实验室制造了SARS-CoV-2（新冠） 节目中铺垫了#CCP宣传如何通过揭示COVID-19来源的 "真相 "将 1. 终结美国在国际社会中的地位 2. 结束美元主导地位 3. 最终因国际赔偿使美国破产，美国的盟友决裂，并认定美国制造并且投放新冠病毒是 "反人类罪" 中共现在正在积极进行这种宣传，目前这个片段在中共控制的抖音以及其他社交媒体平台上有极高的热度
Keywords
chinawarroombioweaponccphongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinehcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsludedryannfscgetter
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