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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Punishment Of Loud Mouths.
Proverbs 18:8 (NIV).
6) The lips of fools bring them strife,
and their mouths invite a beating.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The conversation of fools inspires drubbings.
They should wise up and hold their tongues.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9f8cyd
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