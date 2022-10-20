Welcome To Proverbs Club.Punishment Of Loud Mouths.
Proverbs 18:8 (NIV).
6) The lips of fools bring them strife,
and their mouths invite a beating.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The conversation of fools inspires drubbings.
They should wise up and hold their tongues.
