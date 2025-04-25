Be like king Solomon & seek God's wisdom and knowledge (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on September 24, 2024.





In 2 Chronicles 1:8-12, we read of king Solomon’s prayer to God asking the Almighty to bless him with wisdom and knowledge, not wealth, riches and honor. The passage says:





8 And Solomon said unto God, Thou hast shewed great mercy unto David my father, and hast made me to reign in his stead.

9 Now, O Lord God, let thy promise unto David my father be established: for thou hast made me king over a people like the dust of the earth in multitude.

10 Give me now wisdom and knowledge, that I may go out and come in before this people: for who can judge this thy people, that is so great?

11 And God said to Solomon, Because this was in thine heart, and thou hast not asked riches, wealth, or honour, nor the life of thine enemies, neither yet hast asked long life; but hast asked wisdom and knowledge for thyself, that thou mayest judge my people, over whom I have made thee king:

12 Wisdom and knowledge is granted unto thee; and I will give thee riches, and wealth, and honour, such as none of the kings have had that have been before thee, neither shall there any after thee have the like.





In these end times, we need to seek God’s wisdom and knowledge to make the proper discernment between good and evil and to understand the wisdom of God as per the Proverbs.





If you do not have wisdom and knowledge that comes from God, we read in Hosea 4:6 that God’s people will be destroyed for lack of knowledge that can only come from God and the Holy Scriptures.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



