Brighteon: JD Vance, Chicks On The Right: TDS, Quite Frankly: Gamblers, Dan Bongino: LIVE w/Trump | EP1355 - Highlights Begin 10/18/2024 8:00 PM EDST

https://rumble.com/v5j6bb1-ep1355.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Brighteon 10/18 - JD Vance reacts to Kamala Harris interview: 'Couldn't answer a direct question'

https://www.brighteon.com/4c75a82d-4f6e-4a10-9e72-9c0054b06f83





***

Chicks On The Right 10/18 - These Reporters Have Trump Derangement Syndrome

https://rumble.com/embed/v5gpbd8/?pub=2trvx





*** 40:02

Quite Frankly 10/18 - Reading Barry's Lips & What do the Gamblers Know?

https://rumble.com/embed/v5gsmy5/?pub=2trvx





***

Dan Bongino 10/18 - LIVE With President Donald Trump (Ep. 2353)

https://rumble.com/embed/v5gvmay/?pub=2trvx





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



