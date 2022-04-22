【G-Times News】Shocking Report from Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Documents Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On April 18th, Dr. Naomi Wolf updated Steve Bannon in an interview on the new progress of the review of the documents that Pfizer was forced release to the public following a court order. She said a shocking report has been put together by a group of the highly credentialed people and is ready to be published.