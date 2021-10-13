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How Scientists Covered Up the Origins of COVID-19 and Set the Global Outbreak Narrative: Jeff Carlson & Hans Mahncke
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51 views • October 13, 2021
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October 11, 2021 CROSSROADS
How Scientists Covered Up the Origins of COVID-19 and Set the Global Outbreak Narrative: Jeff Carlson & Hans Mahncke
There’s been ongoing debate on the possible origins of COVID-19, including on whether it may have a natural origin or whether it may have leaked from a laboratory. U.S. federal government research on the virus origins came up inconclusive, as researchers weren’t able to gain proper access to China. But now, there’s a large investigative project that details the history of virus research being done in Wuhan, China, and the individuals here in the United States and in other parts of the world who were financing and assisting in this research. To learn more about this, we sat down for an interview with the authors of the investigation, Jeff Carlson and Hans Mahncke, hosts of Truth Over News.
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October 11, 2021 CROSSROADS
How Scientists Covered Up the Origins of COVID-19 and Set the Global Outbreak Narrative: Jeff Carlson & Hans Mahncke
There’s been ongoing debate on the possible origins of COVID-19, including on whether it may have a natural origin or whether it may have leaked from a laboratory. U.S. federal government research on the virus origins came up inconclusive, as researchers weren’t able to gain proper access to China. But now, there’s a large investigative project that details the history of virus research being done in Wuhan, China, and the individuals here in the United States and in other parts of the world who were financing and assisting in this research. To learn more about this, we sat down for an interview with the authors of the investigation, Jeff Carlson and Hans Mahncke, hosts of Truth Over News.
We’re being heavily censored by Big Tech. Our solution? Create our own independent platform free of censorship.
Join us today on EpochTV. We’ve got a country to save: http://epochtv.com/Crossroads
–
Follow EpochTV on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EpochTV
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/epochtv
Gab: https://gab.com/EpochTV
Telegram: https://t.me/EpochTV
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/EpochTV
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