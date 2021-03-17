EP 2372-9AM "WE HAVE OUR FREEDOMS..." Here's What Trump ~REALLY~ SAID ABOUT TAKING THE VACCINE

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Wednesday - MARCH 17, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
Trump’s Advice comes just days after Biden medical advisor Anthony Fauci begged him to tell his supporters to take the vaccine. Bartiromo: “I know that you received the vaccine, Mrs. Trump also got the vaccine, would you recommend to our audience that they get the vaccine then?” Bartiromo asked. Trump: “I would. I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly, but again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also,” President Trump said. “But, it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17218
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