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EP 2372-9AM "WE HAVE OUR FREEDOMS..." Here's What Trump ~REALLY~ SAID ABOUT TAKING THE VACCINE
The Pete Santilli Show
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100 views • March 17, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2372 - 9AM
Wednesday - MARCH 17, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM  https://vimeo.com/event/706533  6PM  https://vimeo.com/event/706574 
 
  
Trump’s Advice comes just days after Biden medical advisor Anthony Fauci begged him to tell his supporters to take the vaccine.  Bartiromo: “I know that you received the vaccine, Mrs. Trump also got the vaccine, would you recommend to our audience that they get the vaccine then?” Bartiromo asked. Trump:  “I would. I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly, but again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also,” President Trump said. “But, it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17218  
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