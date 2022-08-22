Russian Special Military Operation - Weekly SMO Highlights for 15-21 August.

Weekly SMO Highlights for 15-21 August⚡️





▪️ In #Soledar, the LPR 6th Cossack Regiment is developing an offensive deep into the town. Fighting is ongoing in the nearby Bakhmutskoye village.





▪️ DPR units captured Dacha village north of Gorlovka, also Zaitsevo.





▪️ After the defeat of #Peski, the AFU retreated to the def. line along the Donetsk Ring Road. The fortifications are being destroyed by DPR artillery.





During the week, the AFU tried to attack facilities in #Crimea and sabotaged an ammu depot near Dzhankoy and dropped an explosive device on Black Sea Fleet´s HQ in #Sevastopol.





Near #Ugledar, the AFU moved reserves to contain the allied forces' offensive. The pace of Allied advance decreased, but the AFU was knocked out of part of its positions near Pavlovka and Nikolskoye and retreated to the next def. line.





▪️ In #Nikolaev direction, Russian units captured the #Blagodatnoye village. This allows to develop the offensive along the Snigirevka-Nikolaev trunk road.