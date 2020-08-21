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How Chiropractic Care Goes Beyond Spinal Care & Back Pain | Billy DeMoss at The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019 in Anaheim
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21 views • August 21, 2020
When people think about chiropractic care, they often imagine a doctor manipulating your body to adjust your back and neck. But what if it goes further than that? In this clip from TTAC LIVE 2019, expert chiropractor Billy DeMoss explains why keeping your body healthy involves so much more than just physical alignment... it's about keeping your entire body balanced.
Watch the entire video to learn how physical, spiritual, and emotional vibrations are a major part of your wellness. And be sure to stick around to the end, when Billy shares the one plant that makes the biggest impact on your health.
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About Dr. Billy DeMoss
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Dr. Billy DeMoss is the owner and lead chiropractor at DeMoss Chiropractic. His mission is to educate and empower people with an understanding of how the human body functions so that wise decisions can be made about their health and well-being. Dr. Billy lives and works to encourage people to lead healthier and happier lives. He believes the greatest wealth of all is health.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
Watch the entire video to learn how physical, spiritual, and emotional vibrations are a major part of your wellness. And be sure to stick around to the end, when Billy shares the one plant that makes the biggest impact on your health.
--------------------------------------
About Dr. Billy DeMoss
-------------------------------------
Dr. Billy DeMoss is the owner and lead chiropractor at DeMoss Chiropractic. His mission is to educate and empower people with an understanding of how the human body functions so that wise decisions can be made about their health and well-being. Dr. Billy lives and works to encourage people to lead healthier and happier lives. He believes the greatest wealth of all is health.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
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