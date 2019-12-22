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Secret Mediatation For Success in Times Of Adversity
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4 views • December 22, 2019
The Torah contains many secrets.
In this lesson, I reveal to you the power of a specific Torah verse, Genesis 39:2.
I expose you to the Holy Name found in this verse,
and how to use it to channel into yourself power to do great things.
I also show you the connection of this Holy Name
to the celebration of Hanuka,
and how we use this meditation to channel into us
a Higher Force that activates our inner psychic knowing,
transforming consciousness, and empowering us.
Here is the link to the online meditation outline:
https://www.koshertorah.com/yihudgen3...
In this lesson, I reveal to you the power of a specific Torah verse, Genesis 39:2.
I expose you to the Holy Name found in this verse,
and how to use it to channel into yourself power to do great things.
I also show you the connection of this Holy Name
to the celebration of Hanuka,
and how we use this meditation to channel into us
a Higher Force that activates our inner psychic knowing,
transforming consciousness, and empowering us.
Here is the link to the online meditation outline:
https://www.koshertorah.com/yihudgen3...
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