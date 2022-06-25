Ukrainian militant went over to the side of the Russian Armed Forces and is ready to take revenge on the Kyiv Nazis for the horror they committed in Ukraine - Ramzan Kadyrov.





“The Ukrainian, mobilized by the nationalist junta, did not want to carry out the criminal orders of the command and went over to our side,” the head of Chechnya said.





The head of Chechnya noted that the Ukrainian handed over to the fighters of a special police regiment named after Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chechen Republic a large cache of weapons and ammunition. He added that the Ukrainian expressed a desire to take revenge on the "Bandera henchmen" for the destruction of his country and the horror they inflicted there.