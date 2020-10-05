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What the Matrix didn't tell you but Plato did!
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66 views • October 05, 2020
People see the truth they want to see, what they can process and deal with. When something happens that shakes their foundations, they have a tendency to rebel against it or just plain not see it at all. This is their cave, and they like the view. The first step is leaving the cave, seeing the truth for what it is, not what they want you to see. But the journey is going back in for the others.
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ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday!
Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
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