© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL New Diddy Allegations Rock Hollywood and D.C. | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris
Redacted
Lawyers for Diddy say that the Federal Government leaked the tapes of Diddy beating his girlfriend because of a slow news day for President Trump. They don't say that Trump had anything to do with it, just that someone was trying to take advantage of a lull in the Trump coverage. Who did that? Who would do that?