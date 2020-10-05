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The David Knight Show (5October20 Full Show)
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29 views • October 05, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:00:10 Trump is on Remdesivir — here’s what Fauci didn’t tell you about adverse effects
— 00:04:20 Most depressing takeaway — Trump trusts Fauci with his life
— 00:13:37 The whining, alarmist press and the unwillingness of the GOP to push back
— 00:22:02 Gov Whitmer lockdown overruled by Michigan State Supreme Court
— 00:45:54 Van Morrison, Eric Clapper stand together to stop governments completely killing live music
— 00:51:53 After stopping coin production, Fed Reserve says it’s stopping the printing of currency
— 01:04:05 UK’s Boris Johnson just announced what I told you 203 days ago would happen
— 01:28:06 Gun Control ad takes Deep Fake to a whole new level
— 01:55:23 MGM decides 2020 is “No Time to Die”, delays theatrical release to spring 2021. The “novel” has become a license to kill small and medium sized businesses of every kind — and the middle class
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:00:10 Trump is on Remdesivir — here’s what Fauci didn’t tell you about adverse effects
— 00:04:20 Most depressing takeaway — Trump trusts Fauci with his life
— 00:13:37 The whining, alarmist press and the unwillingness of the GOP to push back
— 00:22:02 Gov Whitmer lockdown overruled by Michigan State Supreme Court
— 00:45:54 Van Morrison, Eric Clapper stand together to stop governments completely killing live music
— 00:51:53 After stopping coin production, Fed Reserve says it’s stopping the printing of currency
— 01:04:05 UK’s Boris Johnson just announced what I told you 203 days ago would happen
— 01:28:06 Gun Control ad takes Deep Fake to a whole new level
— 01:55:23 MGM decides 2020 is “No Time to Die”, delays theatrical release to spring 2021. The “novel” has become a license to kill small and medium sized businesses of every kind — and the middle class
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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