The Unpardonable Sin: Are You Without Hope?

Blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is referred to as the ‘unpardonable sin’ or the ‘unforgivable sin’, based on Matthew 12:31-32. Are you guilty of blasphemy of the Holy Spirit and therefore condemned to hell, without hope for eternity?! Resisting God’s Spirit is, indeed, a very serious offence, and it places one in an unforgiveable situation. But watch this video to get the bigger picture. If you are asking yourself right now, “Am I unforgivable?” please watch this video, to help you deal with the condemnation that you are facing. And even if you are not feeling that way now, please watch, to get a fuller picture of just how serious it is to blaspheme the Holy Spirit.

