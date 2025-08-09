BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Clearing Money Beliefs 💰 Arcturian & Pleiadian Light Language, Goddess Summit Replay With Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
47 followers
26 views • 21 hours ago

💰Welcome to this sacred replay from the Goddess Evolution Summit—a 30-minute light language transmission featuring Arcturian and Pleiadian Light Language activations. 🌠 In this energetic space, we explored Light Codes, Q & A, cleared mental fields and ancestral money programs, activated the heart chakra for grounding, and I answered a few key questions. Through two activation phases, we cleared outdated financial beliefs rooted in ancestral and parental timelines, followed by grounding new abundance frequencies into the heart chakra. This transmission is designed to support your alignment with prosperity, peace, and embodied truth. Sit back, receive, and let the codes speak. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar


Keywords
dreamsgateempower
