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Hundreds of Democrats Caught on Tape Stealing The Election - One Confesses Dems Paid Him $45,000
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1569 views • January 06, 2022
More proof of the stolen election but will the Republicans do anything? I am sick of all the talk and no action by elected republicans. Sorry to the good elected officials, because the bad ones are holding you down.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips
28:46 John Fredericks on the whistleblower who stuffed ballets in Georgia
https://rumble.com/vrzu47-episode-1537-big-steal-in-georgia-andy-biggs-brings-fire.html
00:00 CAUGHT: Surveillance footage shows GA poll worker scanning the same batch of ballots MULTIPLE times!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oh5j7s1H7ek
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips
28:46 John Fredericks on the whistleblower who stuffed ballets in Georgia
https://rumble.com/vrzu47-episode-1537-big-steal-in-georgia-andy-biggs-brings-fire.html
00:00 CAUGHT: Surveillance footage shows GA poll worker scanning the same batch of ballots MULTIPLE times!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oh5j7s1H7ek
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