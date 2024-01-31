CTP (S1E33, 20240203 drop, BTS/SP) "Brain-Dead Folks 1 (that's a harsh title LOL)" BTS/SP Video

S1E33 before edit 43m28s...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E33) "Brain-Dead Folks - part 1 (well this is a harsh show title LOL)"

We all know some - people who live a lie and just love their delusional bubble as it makes it "easier" and a "simpler" Life for them to coast obliviously to all the peril that abounds "until Reality does eventually come back to bite them in the hind-side!" It is "up to us" to "show them the Light" and help them remove their Blinders before it becomes too late and things get so far gone there is no return and all doomed to Life under Communism and loss of all our Rights/Protections of the Constitution.

Also, Peter Serefine (Author of forthcoming book: "Trust Shattered: Cases of Government Betrayel") joins the Show to discuss this, Liberty Lighthouse, Google censorship (as they try to block visitors to his TrustShattered.com site), and his previous books still available.

Plus "Social-Media-Buzz segment 2, including the Trucker "Close The Border" Convoy coming to a close today at USA Border with Mexico in Texas.

Transcript Bonus: "Frustration with Dealing with Brain-Dead People" (https://tinyurl.com/BrainDeadFolks RedState/Townhall piece)





- corresponding TLB Ariticle this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://tinyurl.com/BrainDeadFolks (RedState Archived via WayBackMachine / InternetArchives)

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14387779-christitutionalist-politics-s1e32-red-pill-strategy-aka-the-conspiracy-theories-show

- https://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2024/01/red-pill-strategy-2-conspiracy-theory-vs-facts-sometimes-evil-people-just-have-same-ideasgoals-2520722.html





