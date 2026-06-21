ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 6/21/26 • WILL ISRAEL FAFO WITH TRUMP, News, Reports & Analysis • Alex Jones Network

JD VANCE TELLS ISRAEL ‘DON’T PLAY GAMES WITH THE US,’ ZIONIST LEADERS RESPOND BY BURNING MAGA GEAR AS TRUMP BANGS HEADS WITH NETANYAHU, UKRAINE LAUNCHES MASSIVE OFFENSIVE AGAINST CRIMEA AND RUSSIA!

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