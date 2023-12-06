Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'TRAITOR CON-MAN DICK DURBIN WANTS TO GIVE ILLEGALS GUNS DAH!!
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
264 Subscribers
41 views
Published 15 hours ago

WHY IN THE HELL WOULD ANYONE GIVE ILLEGAL ALIENS DAMN GUNS. DIRTY DICK NEEDS TO BE BROUGH UP ON CHARGES AS & ENEMY OF THE STATE. THIS EVIL BASTARD IS A RED  AMERICAN AND SHOULF BE THROWN IN PRISON AND THE DAMN KEY THROWN AWAY. OUR CORRUPT POLITICIANS HAVE SOLD US OUT TO CHINA. NOW! THESE EVIL BASTARDS WANT TO ARM THE VERY MONSTERS WHO WILL MURDER US AND TAKE OUR HARD EARNED THINGS. THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT HAS GONE TOTALLY INSANE...WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket