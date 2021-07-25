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Fallen angels create alien types using DNA frequency cymatics & recycle them & use & feed on energy
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137 views • July 25, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). Satan Lucifer’s fallen angels are using frequency to create certain DNA aliens. They shoot a certain frequency that makes a certain type of being that they want. When you shoot a frog egg with salamander frequency, the frog egg becomes a salamander and not the original frog. They have created entire planets of humans made from abducted humans, too. They are food for the vampire race that lives on the planet or zombie race rulers. The inhabitants of those planets do not know they are food or that these entities rule over them. They have to wipe out entire villages and towns, so that their identity and existence remains hidden. Then, they replace them with a new batch of livestock humans. The fallen angels feed on this life force of pain and horror and death and terror and loss and hate and anger and bitterness and sorrow and fear and humiliation, because they are disconnected from God’s life force, and they have to feed on others’ energies. This is why they create wars, too, and it is not just to get ancient technologies or collect human meat food or steal gold & oil and sodomize orphaned boys and rape orphaned girls. This is why they create wars among the aliens, too, because the archon fallen angels are so evil that they feed on the aliens’ energies, too, including feeding even on the Dracos. This is why Satan Lucifer and his reptilian fallen angels use the “black goo” demon-possessed AI nanite infested mind-controlled Draco reptilian chimera alien space fleets to blow apart and scorch the Lyran planet of feline chimera aliens, who became the modern day humanoid aliens like the Andromedans and Pleiadians and Sirians. The fallen angels relish this death and torture and rape and pain and panic and sadness of losing families. The New Age sorcerer Guy Carter was a female Lyran when the fallen angels attacked Lyra using their Draco avatar bodies, and they raped him. He committed suicide after that. Guy’s soul is a non-human, and his soul is originally a frilled lizard soul. Guy has experienced many, many lifetimes as a Pleiadian and a Mantis and an Andromedan and a Sirian and on the Orion Draco star system as a dinosaur and even as a peaceful reptilian commander of a reptilian space fleet and as many other aliens. The fallen angels create the aliens and destroy them at will. Sometimes to feed on their energy of destruction and sometimes as entertainment. ACIO’s Pete said he could not understand the “very first ones” fallen angels, who created all these aliens, because they have no compassion or responsibility or care or concern about what they created. They let the most horrendous atrocities to be conducted, and they do not do anything. They play around with God’s creation and pervert it, and sometimes it destroys and blows apart and endangers life itself. Pete says the “very first ones” fallen angel devils are like small children playing with matches, and just do things for fun without any care for consequences or others. They make abominations and then destroy out of whim. They are now playing around with CERN and the fabrics of Creation itself. Pete says they do not know what will happen, but they do not care. It almost seems like they are trying to find a way to escape God’s Creation, or create a different universe to escape to, or trying to destroy God’s Creation if they cannot be free anymore from God’s judgment, or they just do not care if they destroy their alien creations and God’s Creation as long as they can make God give up on his Creation or let the fallen angels have their way without being bothered to carry on their evils.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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