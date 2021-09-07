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Dr. Zelenko | Google Executives Know not to Take the Poison. They are taking HCQ and Ivermectin
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222 views • September 07, 2021
This small clip explains a lot . . . . have been thinking something like this must be happening . . . as there hasn't (as far as I know) been any known government employees that publicly took the SUPPOSED JAB actually recording any bad reactions, to the SUPPOSED JABS they had. = (except for one Australian Politician who appears to have gotten bells palsy, they can't have wanted this man he wasn't in the know) and, this I thought unusual when we know there is thousands and thousands of the general public, every day, getting some nasty adverse reaction!!!
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