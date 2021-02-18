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Missile Attack On US Base In Kurdish Northern Iraq - Winter Storms In Texas & Many More States!! - HUGE Eruption At Mt Etna!
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190 views • February 18, 2021
U.S. 'outraged' by deadly rocket attack at military base in Irbil, northern Iraq
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/u-s-outraged-by-deadly-rocket-attack-at-military-base-in-irbil-northern-iraq-101081157957
US 'outraged' by deadly rocket attack on Irbil
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-56078980
Biden administration warns of consequences for deadly Iraq attack
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-administration-warns-of-consequences-for-deadly-iraq-attack/ar-BB1dLVBq?ocid=msedgntp
Walmart has temporarily closed 500 stores as severe winter weather dumps snow and causes frigid temperatures in parts of the US
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/walmart-has-temporarily-closed-500-stores-as-severe-winter-weather-dumps-snow-and-causes-frigid-temperatures-in-parts-of-the-us/ar-BB1dJtDl?ocid=msedgntp
How the Texas winter storm is impacting energy demand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OftdL-JrvWg&;feature=youtu.be
'Ice everywhere' as Texans wake up to cold, 2.7 million homes lack power
https://news.trust.org/item/20210217141216-tll9a
$5,152 Power Bill? Texas’ Winter Storm Hell Only Gets Worse
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/5-152-power-bill-texas-winter-storm-hell-only-gets-worse/ar-BB1dLKDE
Biden signs executive order reestablishing White House faith office
https://www.sltrib.com/religion/2021/02/15/biden-signs-executive/
Breaking News - Mount Etna Volcano, Huge Lava Eruption, Italy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sxxrd2h7Ywg
Universal Basic Income Could Be Coming for Kids
https://www.wsj.com/articles/universal-basic-income-could-be-coming-for-kids-11613574528
Baylor students want Christian lecturer fired for questioning Biden's transgender policies
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/baylor-students-want-christian-lecturer-fired-for-questioning-biden-s-transgender-policies/vi-BB1dKLdX?ocid=msedgntp
Three North Koreans Indicted in Sony Hack
https://www.voanews.com/economy-business/three-north-koreans-indicted-sony-hack
Life Found Beneath Antarctic Ice Sheet 'Shouldn't Be There'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xY5p_itgPTo
_________________________________________
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https://www.nbcnews.com/video/u-s-outraged-by-deadly-rocket-attack-at-military-base-in-irbil-northern-iraq-101081157957
US 'outraged' by deadly rocket attack on Irbil
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-56078980
Biden administration warns of consequences for deadly Iraq attack
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-administration-warns-of-consequences-for-deadly-iraq-attack/ar-BB1dLVBq?ocid=msedgntp
Walmart has temporarily closed 500 stores as severe winter weather dumps snow and causes frigid temperatures in parts of the US
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/walmart-has-temporarily-closed-500-stores-as-severe-winter-weather-dumps-snow-and-causes-frigid-temperatures-in-parts-of-the-us/ar-BB1dJtDl?ocid=msedgntp
How the Texas winter storm is impacting energy demand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OftdL-JrvWg&;feature=youtu.be
'Ice everywhere' as Texans wake up to cold, 2.7 million homes lack power
https://news.trust.org/item/20210217141216-tll9a
$5,152 Power Bill? Texas’ Winter Storm Hell Only Gets Worse
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/5-152-power-bill-texas-winter-storm-hell-only-gets-worse/ar-BB1dLKDE
Biden signs executive order reestablishing White House faith office
https://www.sltrib.com/religion/2021/02/15/biden-signs-executive/
Breaking News - Mount Etna Volcano, Huge Lava Eruption, Italy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sxxrd2h7Ywg
Universal Basic Income Could Be Coming for Kids
https://www.wsj.com/articles/universal-basic-income-could-be-coming-for-kids-11613574528
Baylor students want Christian lecturer fired for questioning Biden's transgender policies
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/baylor-students-want-christian-lecturer-fired-for-questioning-biden-s-transgender-policies/vi-BB1dKLdX?ocid=msedgntp
Three North Koreans Indicted in Sony Hack
https://www.voanews.com/economy-business/three-north-koreans-indicted-sony-hack
Life Found Beneath Antarctic Ice Sheet 'Shouldn't Be There'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xY5p_itgPTo
_________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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