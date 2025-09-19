AI and Technological Dominance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tech races are no longer academic: superintelligent AI could soon outthink its creators, rendering current military and economic power obsolete. Without ethical guardrails or a modern "Hammurabi code" for machines, societies risk ceding control to systems optimized for efficiency—not human dignity. China’s rapid push shows what unrestrained ambition looks like. This interview breaks down the stakes, the philosophical void, and practical steps to reclaim agency before technology governs us. Watch the latest interview and decide: who should write the rules?
#AIethics #AIGovernance #TechDominance
