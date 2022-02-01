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Life perspective and Meta mainstream mayhem
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11 views • February 01, 2022
On this episode (vessel 1) interview with Mr. John Berry.
John is an actor, world traveler, government employee and veteran.
In this interview he will give his prospective, insight and back ground on Hawaii and Denver Colorado.
In this interview we will speak on the subjects of Colorado and the hype dealing with the big Cannabis business, touch on mysteries of the mountain and the reported movements of extraterrestrial crafts seen around them. (Maybe secret military base) residing within them?
John will also share his story and career in acting (movie and tv) as well which Celebrity with the coolest acting Character.
Lastly we discuss what does the future what it will look like with the Ushering in with trans humanism, cashless society, and the Integration of the middle verse technology.
John is an actor, world traveler, government employee and veteran.
In this interview he will give his prospective, insight and back ground on Hawaii and Denver Colorado.
In this interview we will speak on the subjects of Colorado and the hype dealing with the big Cannabis business, touch on mysteries of the mountain and the reported movements of extraterrestrial crafts seen around them. (Maybe secret military base) residing within them?
John will also share his story and career in acting (movie and tv) as well which Celebrity with the coolest acting Character.
Lastly we discuss what does the future what it will look like with the Ushering in with trans humanism, cashless society, and the Integration of the middle verse technology.
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