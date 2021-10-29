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BUSTED: Racine Sheriff's Investigation Reveals Numerous Wisconsin Election Laws Were Shattered
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12 views • October 29, 2021
Evidence of Widespread Election Fraud
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and SGT Mike Luell explain the different ways election laws were broken during the 2020 election. The Racine Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday they held a hearing at 11 AM at the Sheriff’s substation.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling promised to unveil the results of an extensive investigation with implications throughout Racine County and Wisconsin.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and SGT Mike Luell explain the different ways election laws were broken during the 2020 election. The Racine Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday they held a hearing at 11 AM at the Sheriff’s substation.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling promised to unveil the results of an extensive investigation with implications throughout Racine County and Wisconsin.
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