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EnzymeMedia: Martial Law Will Soon Be Declared in the UK? [30.09.2021]
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10 views • September 30, 2021
Published 27 September 2021: Proposal for mandatory COVID certification in a Plan B scenario: call for evidence
https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/proposal-for-mandatory-covid-certification-in-a-plan-b-scenario-call-for-evidence/proposal-for-mandatory-covid-certification-in-a-plan-b-scenario-call-for-evidence
'Be prepared for the real dark winter it's all about survival now!'
Benjamin Mossman: https://www.tiktok.com/@benjaminmossman?lang=en
ENZYMEMEDIA - 2292 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4pUhgBtqbHd/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enzymedom/
https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/proposal-for-mandatory-covid-certification-in-a-plan-b-scenario-call-for-evidence/proposal-for-mandatory-covid-certification-in-a-plan-b-scenario-call-for-evidence
'Be prepared for the real dark winter it's all about survival now!'
Benjamin Mossman: https://www.tiktok.com/@benjaminmossman?lang=en
ENZYMEMEDIA - 2292 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4pUhgBtqbHd/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enzymedom/
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