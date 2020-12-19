Joe Biden To Be Vaccinated on Monday December 21st: No Doubt He Will Be Taking the Fake 'Retractable Needle' With Zero Juice

The 'Taking the Vaccine Promotion Psyop' continues next week. They have told us that Joe Biden is scheduled to take the COVID 19 vaccine on Monday December 21st. There is no way that they will be giving the old dog the new vaccine. He would be (guaranteed) dead in two weeks with what's in this venomous poison, instead we will be watching and seeing how well (or in Biden's case - BAD) mainstream media will be in hiding the view that we are going to be getting of the actual needle going into Biden's arm. Lately as we see in this video they have been using 'retractable' needles, needles with no vaccine and needles that are loaded with saline to 'sell' this killer vaccine as safe. So with that said we will be watching how fake they will be selling us Biden and Kamala's vaccination on TV come Monday morning.In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app