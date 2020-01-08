© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Five - Persönlichkeit, politische Orientierung, Profession
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • January 08, 2020
Der Big Five, erläutert.
- Offenheit für Erfahrungen.
- Gewissenhaftigkeit.
- Extraversion.
- Verträglichkeit.
- Neurotizismus
und ihre Teilaspekte.
_________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Further Investigation - TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psYw0AxE_G4
Unblinking Eyes Above - TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZRbQC6bjg8
Might of the Warthog - TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5lsFxH1FBI
The Complex - Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
A Himitsu - Where Silence Is Nonexistent
https://youtu.be/sjWBGcXN7KQ
Music provided by: MFY - No Copyright
Anima - You Are Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDlQ4QYsVhQ
https://soundcloud.com/animassound
Nastya Kazantseva - Self-Isolation
https://youtu.be/CsANNb-B-QI
Ilker Yalçiner - Disconnected
Big Five Tests:
https://www.123test.de/Pers%C3%B6nlichkeitstest/
http://www.typentest.de/limesurvey/index.php?sid=88114
https://www.plakos.de/big-five/
https://www.tptests.com/Candidate/Practice/Questionnaire
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://picsart.com
Ted Bundy
https://allthatsinteresting.com/ted-bundy
Artikel / Studien / Videos:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1y8QZ8iBZcc9zR2WsBaCOFnzTlo63U73uIwopoguksQo/edit?usp=sharing
Bewegte Bilder:
HELSREACH - Part 6 - A Warhammer 40k Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jahCLBmqHnI
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
- Offenheit für Erfahrungen.
- Gewissenhaftigkeit.
- Extraversion.
- Verträglichkeit.
- Neurotizismus
und ihre Teilaspekte.
_________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Further Investigation - TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psYw0AxE_G4
Unblinking Eyes Above - TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZRbQC6bjg8
Might of the Warthog - TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5lsFxH1FBI
The Complex - Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
A Himitsu - Where Silence Is Nonexistent
https://youtu.be/sjWBGcXN7KQ
Music provided by: MFY - No Copyright
Anima - You Are Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDlQ4QYsVhQ
https://soundcloud.com/animassound
Nastya Kazantseva - Self-Isolation
https://youtu.be/CsANNb-B-QI
Ilker Yalçiner - Disconnected
Big Five Tests:
https://www.123test.de/Pers%C3%B6nlichkeitstest/
http://www.typentest.de/limesurvey/index.php?sid=88114
https://www.plakos.de/big-five/
https://www.tptests.com/Candidate/Practice/Questionnaire
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://picsart.com
Ted Bundy
https://allthatsinteresting.com/ted-bundy
Artikel / Studien / Videos:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1y8QZ8iBZcc9zR2WsBaCOFnzTlo63U73uIwopoguksQo/edit?usp=sharing
Bewegte Bilder:
HELSREACH - Part 6 - A Warhammer 40k Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jahCLBmqHnI
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.