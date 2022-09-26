X22 REPORT Ep. 2883b - The Narrative Has Shifted, FBI/DOJ/[DS] Exposed, The Truth Is Right In Front Of Everyone

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2883b - Sept. 25, 2022

The Narrative Has Shifted, FBI/DOJ/[DS] Exposed, The Truth Is Right In Front Of EveryoneThe narrative is shifting, the people are now seeing who the [DS] is and who is the muscle of the [DS]. The exposure will be their downfall. The truth has always been right in front of the people, the [DS] used cover to hide their crimes, now the people can see it all very clearly, the curtain has been pulled back. Trump is letting everyone know that we can override the [DS] system, we have the ability to take control and they can't do anything to stop it. The [DS] is panicking, their narrative is no longer working.

