Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2883b - The Narrative Has Shifted, FBI/DOJ/[DS] Exposed, The Truth Is Right In Front Of Everyone
200 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2883b - Sept. 25, 2022

The Narrative Has Shifted, FBI/DOJ/[DS] Exposed, The Truth Is Right In Front Of EveryoneThe narrative is shifting, the people are now seeing who the [DS] is and who is the muscle of the [DS]. The exposure will be their downfall. The truth has always been right in front of the people, the [DS] used cover to hide their crimes, now the people can see it all very clearly, the curtain has been pulled back. Trump is letting everyone know that we can override the [DS] system, we have the ability to take control and they can't do anything to stop it. The [DS] is panicking, their narrative is no longer working. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket