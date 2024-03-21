Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
St. Michael: The Holy Places of Christianity will be Wiped Out, the Time has been Shortened! Pray!
channel image
High Hopes
3120 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
69 views
Published Thursday

Servants of Christ


Mar 15, 2024


Message from St Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria on February 21st


Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#jesus #saintmichael #apparition #luzdemaria #church #virginmary


St. Michael: The Holy Places of Christianity will be Wiped Out, the Time has been Shortened! Pray!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnaL_u_iy-4


Keywords
christianityprayst michaelarchangelwiped outpenanceservants of christholy placestime is shortenedterrible events

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket