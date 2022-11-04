Create New Account
BREAKING: Proof of Brazil Election Tampering?
LifeSiteNews
Bernado Kuster, Brazil's #1 most influential journalist, exposes the media's bias and complicity that shifted one of the biggest elections in South America. The breakdown of democracy is marching towards America, and there is limited time to stop it. Join John-Henry Westen to see what voters can do. The clock is ticking!


