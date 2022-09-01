Diabetes - 5 Steps to Get Off-Reduce Your Type 2 Meds. UnDoctored.com Dr. William Davis

Based on the UnDoctored book by Dr. William Davis.

Caution: NO Hypoglycemia. You want to avoid LOW blood sugars as detailed by Dr. Davis.

Find and work with a specialist who EMPOWERS you.

1.) Limit your carbohydrates 15g net per meal 2.) no sugars 3.) eat healthy fats 4.) No-Change-Rule. 5.) UnDoctored Protocol

"...the majority of people can become non-diabetic with just a few simple efforts, Undoctored, undrugged, unstoppable. I discuss this and other health strategies in my new book, Undoctored. Undoctored: Why Health Care Has Failed You and How You Can Become Smarter Than Your Diet Doctor" ~ Dr. William Davis

Dr. William R. Davis has 25 years of experience specializing in Interventional Cardiology and Preventive Cardiology in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. His cardiac experience includes cardiac catheterizations, stents and angioplasty. He graduated from the St Louis University School of Medicine. Dr. Davis is the New York Times best-selling author of SuperGut, Wheat Belly (2011) and more.

More at www.EnergyMe333.com Your Health. Your Wealth. Your Energy.