Maailman Luominen - Creation of God

Sunday School theme about the Creation of God on the first six days in Finnish and text also in English. Gen. 1 chapter verses 1-17.
Source in Finnish:Bernice C. Jordan 1960
Uskon Askeleet 1972
Raamattukerho Timoteus r.y.
1. Alkujen kirja
For nonprofit use only.
