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Thriving and Surviving During the Corona Plandemic
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85 views • April 22, 2020
The consequences of the coronavirus lockdown are dire from whatever perspective you look. The entire world economy has been all but shut down for the past few months, leaving people in dire straights on every level. The implications are huge, with some citing comparisons to the Great Depression.
On this episode of Objective:Health, we're joined by Mike the Bear who has been researching and working in financial markets for 20 years. His insights on the market, supply chains and cryptocurrencies put him in a unique position to comment on the current state of things and possible implications for the future.
But it's not all doom and gloom. Mike gives us some good advice on what we can do to help protect ourselves in the current climate, giving practical tips for everyone, even if you're not a market genius.
Join us for a scintillating discussion about what you can do to stay secure in insecure times.
Time stamps:
2:25 Where would be a good place to start to get to learn the basics of the financial system?
5:38 Can you give us a broad overview of what’s going on economically?
19:28 Is there a difference between crypto currencies and digital currencies?
28:26 Can you give us any information on the supply chain?
34:00 Do you think that the coronavirus will be used as front to hide that these [economic] systems were already in trouble?
40:55 Is this bigger than the great depression?
48:12 What are your thoughts on UBI (universal basic income)?
50:36 Can you explain what derivatives are?
56:21 Do you have any other ideas or solutions you’d like to share?
1:00:55 For people that have bit of extra money, what is something you can do that won’t cost thousands of dollars?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
On this episode of Objective:Health, we're joined by Mike the Bear who has been researching and working in financial markets for 20 years. His insights on the market, supply chains and cryptocurrencies put him in a unique position to comment on the current state of things and possible implications for the future.
But it's not all doom and gloom. Mike gives us some good advice on what we can do to help protect ourselves in the current climate, giving practical tips for everyone, even if you're not a market genius.
Join us for a scintillating discussion about what you can do to stay secure in insecure times.
Time stamps:
2:25 Where would be a good place to start to get to learn the basics of the financial system?
5:38 Can you give us a broad overview of what’s going on economically?
19:28 Is there a difference between crypto currencies and digital currencies?
28:26 Can you give us any information on the supply chain?
34:00 Do you think that the coronavirus will be used as front to hide that these [economic] systems were already in trouble?
40:55 Is this bigger than the great depression?
48:12 What are your thoughts on UBI (universal basic income)?
50:36 Can you explain what derivatives are?
56:21 Do you have any other ideas or solutions you’d like to share?
1:00:55 For people that have bit of extra money, what is something you can do that won’t cost thousands of dollars?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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