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3yrs ago 2023 robertgouveia Congress Subpoenas FBI on Catholic Spies
Robert Gouveia Esq. @RobertGouveiaEsq
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0J7gzK7LWcY
https://rumble.com/v2hsjat-congress-subpoenas-fbi-on-catholic-spies.html
https://odysee.com/@WatchingTheWatchers:8/congress-subpoenas-fbi-on-catholic-spies:1
April 11 2023
Congress Subpoenas FBI on Catholic Spies