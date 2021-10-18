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Pfizer whistleblower claims vaccine glows
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325 views • October 18, 2021
Pfizer whistleblower, Melissa Strickler, reveals in an exclusive interview with LifeSite that the experimental vaccine GLOWS because of the toxic chemicals used in these trials.
» Watch the FULL interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/video/bombshell-pfizer-whistleblower-says-vaccine-glows-contains-toxic-luciferase-graphene-oxide-compounds/?utm_source=gab
To donate to Pfizer whistleblower, Melissa, click here: https://www.lifefunder.com/pfizermelissa
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=Rumble_MelissaStrickler_101421
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Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
» Watch the FULL interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/video/bombshell-pfizer-whistleblower-says-vaccine-glows-contains-toxic-luciferase-graphene-oxide-compounds/?utm_source=gab
To donate to Pfizer whistleblower, Melissa, click here: https://www.lifefunder.com/pfizermelissa
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=Rumble_MelissaStrickler_101421
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_MelissaStrickler_101421
Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
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