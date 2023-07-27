And We Know 7.26.2023 NCSWIC making WAVES! Exposure on ALL LEVELS, DEMONS exposed. Ukraine, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





July 26, 2023





Chefs dying, Biden’s losing, Hannity exposed, Actors exposing truth, Trafficking on our minds… the battle is raging and the masses are waking up and watching how this is all playing out. It is Spiritual. Many are turning to our Heavenly Father. Let’s go.





Get BETTER HEALTH with Field of Greens

Go to www.fieldofgreens.com and use promo code LT for 15% off a one-time purchase and 10% off a subscription

————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/





It has now been revealed that Fox is matching money contributions for the Satanic temple and Planned Parenthood. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16382





On July 17th, Trump retruthed a video from nine months ago highlighting a +++ Q drop from an anon. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16385





Who’s this oddball in the background, silently reciting Stacey Plaskett’s statement and correcting the “representing” to “misrepresenting”? https://t.me/PepeMatter/16388





General Flynn on Ukraine: https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4831





The ESPN soccer announcer who collapsed recently was a big vax pusher. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4832





Trump Statement Agenda 47 - Reshoring Production of Essential Medicines https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59175





Wow… What are they feeding those Ukrainian women? 😁 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59195





If I Were the Deep State https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59203





The Annual Avignon Festival in France - Babies being Skewered https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59216





According to the Matha Vineyard Commission, as well as other public available resources, the Edgartown Great Pond has a mean depth of 3 - 4.3’ depth. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59217





Hunter Biden’s Sweetheart Plea Deal is now null & void by Judge Maryellen Noreika https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59223





🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Debates Hannity on the Effectiveness of Ivermectin https://t.me/chiefnerd/7899

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32k51b-7.26.23-ncswic-making-waves-exposure-on-all-levels-demons-exposed.-ukraine-.html