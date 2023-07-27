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And We Know 7.26.2023 NCSWIC making WAVES! Exposure on ALL LEVELS, DEMONS exposed. Ukraine, PRAY!
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155 views • July 27, 2023

LT of And We Know


July 26, 2023


Chefs dying, Biden’s losing, Hannity exposed, Actors exposing truth, Trafficking on our minds… the battle is raging and the masses are waking up and watching how this is all playing out. It is Spiritual. Many are turning to our Heavenly Father. Let’s go.


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Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


It has now been revealed that Fox is matching money contributions for the Satanic temple and Planned Parenthood. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16382


On July 17th, Trump retruthed a video from nine months ago highlighting a +++ Q drop from an anon. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16385


Who’s this oddball in the background, silently reciting Stacey Plaskett’s statement and correcting the “representing” to “misrepresenting”? https://t.me/PepeMatter/16388


General Flynn on Ukraine: https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4831


The ESPN soccer announcer who collapsed recently was a big vax pusher. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4832


Trump Statement Agenda 47 - Reshoring Production of Essential Medicines https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59175


Wow… What are they feeding those Ukrainian women? 😁 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59195


If I Were the Deep State https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59203


The Annual Avignon Festival in France - Babies being Skewered https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59216


According to the Matha Vineyard Commission, as well as other public available resources, the Edgartown Great Pond has a mean depth of 3 - 4.3’ depth. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59217


Hunter Biden’s Sweetheart Plea Deal is now null & void by Judge Maryellen Noreika https://t.me/candlesinthenight/59223


🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Debates Hannity on the Effectiveness of Ivermectin https://t.me/chiefnerd/7899

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